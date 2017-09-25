WIBW News Now!

Kansas sees spikes in inmate transfers among state prisons

by on September 25, 2017 at 1:17 PM

The Kansas Department of Corrections reports several spikes this year in the number of inmates transferred among its prisons.

Officials are debating how much the movement of prisoners is fueling inmate unrest.

The department says short-term increases in transfers of inmates into and out of prisons are tied in some cases to staffing problems at its prisons in Lansing and El Dorado.

But it also attributed them to the relocation of a vocational program earlier this year and an ongoing effort to even out the number of maximum-security inmates in the three largest prisons.

The figures show the average monthly transfers into and out of the prisons in Lansing, El Dorado, Hutchinson and Norton all are higher this year than last year.

