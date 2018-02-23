WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Overcast
Feels Like 30°
Winds East 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Ice Pellets36°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain42°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear52°
27°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear59°
38°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear64°
38°

Kansas Senate approves chicken house expansion

by on February 23, 2018 at 2:07 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allow industrial chicken farms to house more birds closer to homes and communities despite a public outcry last year over a proposed Tyson Foods chicken plant.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that senators on Thursday passed the bill that would increase the number of chickens a producer could have in a concentrated area by changing the formula for determining the number of birds allowed.  Support for the bill was driven by lawmakers wanting to bring large-scale poultry producers and the jobs that come with them.

Opponents argue the facilities harm the environment and communities.  The bill comes after residents in northeast Kansas counties successfully beat back a plan Tyson proposed to build a $320 million facility processing 1.2 million birds weekly in Tonganoxie.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.