Kansas Senate committee hears sports betting bill

The Kansas Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee heard testimony on Wednesday on a bill that would allow sports betting in the state if such betting is ultimately found to be Constitutional in a case that is now pending before the United States Supreme Court.

Jeremy Kudon testified as a proponent of the measure on behalf of his clients, Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association.

“They feel that they have an obligation to their fans, their players and their sport to ensure that these bills do not do irreparable harm to their games,” Kudon said.

The leagues also want a piece of the financial pie.

“Sports betting would not exist without the leagues and their fans,” Kudon said. “Yet, paradoxically, it’s the leagues and their fans who bear all the risks that accompany sports betting, even in a regulated market. The bill appropriately compensates the leagues for the risks and expense associated with sports betting, as well as the commercial value their product creates for the Lottery and the operators, by requiring operators and the Lottery to pay each league a percentage of the total amount bet on its games.”

Kevin Fowler, a lawyer for the casinos that have been approved by the state of Kansas made an interesting point in committee as well about how much we still don’t know with regard to what exactly the United States Supreme Court is going to decide in this area.

“Considering this legislation right now is premature,” said Fowler. “We don’t know, the fact of the matter is, what the Supreme Court is going to do and what the ultimate effect of its decision is going to be on the 48 states which currently cannot legally engage in sports wagering.”

There is a chance that the U.S. Supreme Court could only strike down part of the Federal law that limits the practice and therefore make any legislation legalizing it in Kansas need to be recrafted to be implemented. There is no word at this point as to whether or not the Senate committee will work the bill.