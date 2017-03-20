Kansas Senate Increases Transparency Measures

The Kansas Senate is pursuing additional transparency measures.

“We think it’s time to put an audio and video image up on the Internet of the proceedings in the Kansas Senate,” said Senate President Susan Wagle. “We have to make some changes within the Senate floor to make sure we can wire that live feed, but we’ll have that done by next January.”

The next step after that is to get audio streams in all the Senate committee rooms.

“Our priority is first to make sure we have an audio and video feed from the Senate floor,” said Wagle. “We do have audio up of a number of rooms. We want to make sure that all committee rooms have audio and then as our financial condition improves, we hope to do audio and video from all the committee rooms.”

In addition, there are no more anonymous bill introductions.

“We’re having the secretaries record in the minutes who requested the bill,” said Wagle. “They can also say, I’m introducing this bill on behalf of this constituent in my district. There will always be in the minutes a person that you can attribute the request for the bill to.”

The Senate has also designated Tom Day, Director of Legislative Administrative Services as the Kansas Senate’s official Open Records Act Manager. This is designed to ensure that requests from the media and constituents can be dealt with promptly.

Senate leaders also intend to have a public hearing on any bills brought to the floor and that those hearings will be scheduled two days in advance, and that any action on General Orders will be posted a day in advance.