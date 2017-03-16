Kansas Senate leader to seek across-the-board spending cut

The Kansas Senate’s top Republican says she’ll propose cutting spending across the board to help the state get through June without a budget deficit.

Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita said Wednesday that lawmakers should approach the state’s budget problems like families do and trim unnecessary spending first.

The Senate plans to debate a bill Thursday that would close a projected $281 million shortfall in the current budget with internal government borrowing and by shorting contributions to public employee pensions.

The plan avoids cuts. Wagle has not said how much she’ll seek to reduce spending.

But her idea is generating bipartisan opposition.

Some senators contend agencies can’t realistically make cuts so close to the June 30 end of the state’s fiscal year. Others dismissed Wagle’s idea as political theater.