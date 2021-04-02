Kansas Senate Passes Civics Test Bill
The Kansas Senate has passed a bill that would require all graduating high school students to pass a civics test.
The measure would require public and private school students to pass a test or series of tests consisting of 60 randomly selected questions from the U.S. citizenship test.
The bill does not set a passing grade, leaving that up to teachers.
Students would be able to take the test multiple times until they pass.
Supporters say the test would give students basic knowledge to become engaged citizens.
Nineteen states require high school students to take a civics test in order to graduate, according to the Legislature’s research staff.
Democrats opposed the new civics test, questioning whether it would be effective in getting young people engaged.
The U.S. citizenship test includes questions that require applicants to name three branches of government, a document that influenced the U.S. Constitution, and who appoints federal judges.