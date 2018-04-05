Kansas Senate passes its version of school funding bill; conference committee to meet Friday

The Kansas Senate voted 21-18 with Senator Rob Olson not voting to approve a $274 million increase in education funding over five years. The Kansas House on Monday passed a measure adding $522 million over a five year period in an effort to meet the adequacy portion of the latest Kansas Supreme Court decision.

“I don’t think this bill meets Constitutional muster,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley. “I think the money is too inadequate.”

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning disagreed.

“I think we’ve met adequacy,” said Denning. “We’ve just taken the study that we paid a lot of money for, we’ve used the study and we’ve come up with a base rate that we’ve actually put in our statute. We’re showing the courts that we’re going to achieve these funding levels. The day we were making the amendment into the Senate bill, almost at the time that we were making that amendment where we were codifying all of our base rates, the Taylor group sent over yet another updated memo. In that updated memo, the experts ran another maintenance table at 91 percent graduation rate, which is the best in the United States. When you look at that figure, which has been verified by Legislative Research, the Senate bill on our desks is $53 million more than the 91 percent graduation rate, which is the best in the country. We have shown the court, without question, that we have met adequacy.”

The bill now goes to conference committee, where leadership from both sides hopes to get to a final number on Friday, so that they can leave for a three-week break and give the Kansas Attorney General’s office time to put briefs together prior to an April 30 deadline.