Kansas Senate passes tougher lobbying law, higher gift limit

by on February 22, 2018 at 11:12 AM

The Kansas Senate has approved a bipartisan bill for strengthening lobbying laws that also would allow state officials to take more expensive gifts from people seeking to influence them.

The measure approved unanimously Wednesday would require people trying to promote contracts or influence actions by executive branch agencies to register as lobbyists and disclose some spending.  That is broader than current Kansas laws requiring lobbyists to report some spending when they seek to influence legislators or work for or against an administrative rule. 

But the bill also increases the total value of small gifts that state officials can accept in a year from an individual to $100 from $40.

The measure was sponsored by Republican Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita and Democratic Minority Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka.

