Kansas Senate Race Sets Spending Record
Democrat Barbara Bollier says that she raised nearly $13.5 million in three months for her U.S. Senate campaign, a record for Kansas that brought her total fundraising to more than $20 million.
Bollier gave a broad summary of her fundraising, promising additional details when her campaign files a finance report later this week.
Republican Roger Marshall’s campaign plans to release fundraising information when it files its report.
The campaigns and outside groups have already spent a record $32 million on advertising, with Bollier supporters outspending Marshall’s by nearly $3 million, according to the media tracking firm Advertising Analytics.
Marshall’s campaign manager questioned the timing of Bollier’s announcement.
It came a day after Republicans circulated a video of Bollier during an event in which she praised a 1990’s Australian law that forced the owners of 700,000 guns to sell them to the government as “this amazing thing,” and suggesting it had made that nation “pretty darn safe.”