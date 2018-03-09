Kansas Senate rejects convention on revising US Constitution

Kansas legislators shot down a resolution in the Senate that would have had the state join a dozen others in calling for a convention to propose changes to U.S. Constitution.

The final vote Thursday was 22-16 in favor, but supporters needed a two-thirds majority, or 27 votes in the 40-member Senate.

Calling a Convention of States requires the legislatures of 34 states to pass resolutions outlining what changes would be discussed. States have never called such a convention.

Republican Senator Ty Masterson of Andover expressed disappointment in the result. He said the federal government remains “out of control” and if it doesn’t change, such proposals will be considered again.

Democratic Senator David Haley of Kansas City said a Convention of States could “take a hatchet” to the Constitution.