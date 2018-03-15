Kansas senate rejects proposal to make bump stocks illegal

Kansas legislators have narrowly rejected a proposal to make it illegal to use bump stocks to make semi-automatic rifles mimic fully automatic ones.

The vote Thursday in the state Senate was 20-20. It came on a proposed amendment to a bill sought by the state’s attorney general to clarify rules for allowing people who have permits to carry concealed weapons in other states to carry concealed while in Kansas.

Senators also were debating another amendment to allow someone to go to court to get guns removed from a family member’s home if they believe the family member is a danger to themselves or others.

The Senate’s debate came after it gave first-round approval to a bill designed to keep guns out of the hands of fugitives and domestic abusers.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online and Slide Fire