Kansas Senate rejects top GOP leader’s proposed spending cut

by on March 17, 2017 at 4:38 AM (6 hours ago)

The Kansas Senate has rejected a proposal from its top Republican leader to cut state spending by $105 million to help the state avoid a budget deficit on June 30.

The vote Thursday was 33-7 against the proposal from President Susan Wagle of Wichita. She offered it as an amendment to bill aimed at getting the state through June.

The Senate expected to vote on the measure Thursday night. It would authorize internal government borrowing and short state contributions to public employee
pensions to tide the state over until it can start collecting new revenue from higher taxes.

Wagle said she wants to cut spending to hold down the size of the tax increase.

Other senators said public schools and state agencies couldn’t cope with an immediate loss of funds.

