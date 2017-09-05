Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says Congress should act to protect DACA recipients as President Trump calls for an end to the program

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran believes that allowing Dreamers, recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to stay in the U.S. is a job for Congress to take care of.

“I’m always for Congress doing its work,” said Moran. “This is an example, in my view, where President Obama exceeded his authority under the Constitution in his creation. Having said that, I want Congress to work together to find a Constitutional, a practical and a humanitarian solution to those who came to the United States, not through their own volition, they came with their parents as young children.”

President Donald Trump gave Congress six months to find a solution before the program ends.

“I would love to see Congress develop the policies necessary to protect our borders, our integrity, our sovereignty,” said Moran. “At the same time, take care of people who are contributing to the United States and are here not because they violated the law, but because someone else did.”

Kansas Secretary of State and candidate for Governor Kris Kobach told Breitbart Texas Monday that if the decision were his he would have ended the program immediately.