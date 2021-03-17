Kansas Senator Released From Jail
A judge has ordered the release of a Kansas Senate leader from jail in Topeka, finding there was not enough evidence to support his arrest hours earlier on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer.
Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail just before 4 a.m., following his arrest by the Capitol Police.
Online booking records show that the Wichita Republican also was arrested on suspicion of speeding and crossing a divided highway.
Shawnee County District Judge Penny Moylan said during a brief first court appearance for Suellentrop that a police report did not contain “pertinent information.”
The Capitol Police said Suellentrop’s arrest occurred on Interstate 70 near an exit north of downtown.
Highway Patrol Lieutenant Candice Breshears said that Suellentrop’s SUV was traveling the wrong direction in the highway’s westbound lanes.