Kansas senator supports immigration fix with border security

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran listened to some tough talk from his constituents at a town hall meeting in Wichita that drew supporters of protections for young immigrants brought to this country as children.

The Kansas Republican told about 100 people who came Wednesday to the event that he is on the side of fixing the soon-to-expire Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to bring certainty to the lives of these younger immigrants. But he also said there is also a need to do something with border security, although that doesn’t necessarily mean a brick-and-mortar wall.

He says keeping a deal simple provides an opportunity to find common ground.

Moran also says more needs to be done to make sure Russia does not interfere in the midterm elections.