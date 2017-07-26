Kansas senators vote to move forward on health care debate

Both Kansas Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran have voted in favor of having the Senate debate health care legislation.

The two Republicans were on the same side Tuesday even though they’ve taken different stances on a proposal from GOP leaders for overhauling health care.

Roberts has backed the measure, although he acknowledged in an interview last week that he is not entirely pleased with it.

Moran made national headlines for opposing the plan, costing it enough GOP votes to pass and stalling the health care debate.

Moran said in a statement that he’s still opposed to the GOP plan. But he said he will vote to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 Affordable

Care Act and work on a replacement over the next two years.