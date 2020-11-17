      Breaking News
Stormont-Vail at maximum capacity for COVID-19 positive patients

Kansas Setting COVID-19 Records

Nov 17, 2020 @ 9:48am

Kansas has reported another seven-day record for new coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Health and Environment added 7,234 confirmed and probable cases over the weekend to the state’s total for the pandemic, increasing it 6.3% to 122,741.

The department also reported another ten COVID-19-related deaths over three days, bringing the total to 1,266 since the pandemic reached the state in early March.

The state had a record average of 2,741 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, or 7.4% higher than the previous high number of cases per day for the seven days ending Friday.

The health department has issued five reports updating coronavirus numbers over the past 11 days, and each one has shown a record seven-day average.

The state reported 19,188 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days. That’s the equivalent of one in every 152 residents testing positive.

The health department reported 104 new hospitalizations since Friday, to bring the pandemic total to 4,431.

