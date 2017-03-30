WIBW News Now!

Kansas shaken for 2nd time in 24 hours

by on March 30, 2017 at 6:48 AM (5 hours ago)

People in several southern Kansas communities were shaken out of bed Thursday morning when magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck Sumner County.

The quake hit at 3:30 a.m. about 25 miles south of Wichita.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was mild, but online reports indicate it could be felt in Mulvane, Wellington and surrounding areas.

The tremor appears to have caused little to no damage.

The early morning earthquake came less than 24 hours after magnitude 4.4 struck Medford, Oklahoma.

Shaking from that quake was felt as far north as Topeka and Kansas City.

Image via USGS.gov

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle