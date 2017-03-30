Kansas shaken for 2nd time in 24 hours

People in several southern Kansas communities were shaken out of bed Thursday morning when magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck Sumner County.

The quake hit at 3:30 a.m. about 25 miles south of Wichita.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was mild, but online reports indicate it could be felt in Mulvane, Wellington and surrounding areas.

The tremor appears to have caused little to no damage.

The early morning earthquake came less than 24 hours after magnitude 4.4 struck Medford, Oklahoma.

Shaking from that quake was felt as far north as Topeka and Kansas City.

