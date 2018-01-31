WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


40°F
Overcast
Feels Like 38°
Winds West 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear41°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy50°
20°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow25°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy40°
23°

Kansas sheriff arrested for a second time

by on January 31, 2018 at 9:30 PM (4 hours ago)

 The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a western Kansas sheriff was arrested for the second time in little more than a month for allegedly violating his bond on a previous case.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says 47-year-old Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple, of Ness City, was arrested Monday. She says he is accused of contacting a person associated with his initial case.

Whipple was initially arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of perjury, making false information, criminal distribution of firearms to a felon and official misconduct.

The KBI has declined to disclose any more information about the initial case.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.