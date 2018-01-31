Kansas sheriff arrested for a second time

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a western Kansas sheriff was arrested for the second time in little more than a month for allegedly violating his bond on a previous case.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says 47-year-old Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple, of Ness City, was arrested Monday. She says he is accused of contacting a person associated with his initial case.

Whipple was initially arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of perjury, making false information, criminal distribution of firearms to a felon and official misconduct.

The KBI has declined to disclose any more information about the initial case.