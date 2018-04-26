WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62°
Winds NNW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy68°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear75°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear67°
44°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy77°
60°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy81°
64°

Kansas sheriff charged with selling gun to felon

by on April 26, 2018 at 11:44 AM (2 hours ago)

A western Kansas sheriff has been charged with selling a gun to a felon and falsifying training records.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple was indicted on three wire fraud counts and one count of selling a firearm to a convicted felon.  The indictment alleges that the 47-year-old sold a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition to a convicted felon and faxed reports falsely certifying that deputies had received training.  Whipple isn’t in custody and didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Whipple faces up 10 years on the firearm charge and up to 20 years on each wire fraud count.  Ness County Clerk Renee Kerr says Whipple remains sheriff but is barred from the sheriff’s office.  He’s allowed to handle duties such as billing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.