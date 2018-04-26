Kansas sheriff charged with selling gun to felon

A western Kansas sheriff has been charged with selling a gun to a felon and falsifying training records.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple was indicted on three wire fraud counts and one count of selling a firearm to a convicted felon. The indictment alleges that the 47-year-old sold a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition to a convicted felon and faxed reports falsely certifying that deputies had received training. Whipple isn’t in custody and didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Whipple faces up 10 years on the firearm charge and up to 20 years on each wire fraud count. Ness County Clerk Renee Kerr says Whipple remains sheriff but is barred from the sheriff’s office. He’s allowed to handle duties such as billing.