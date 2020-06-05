      Breaking News
Shawnee County Moves to Phase 3 of Reopening on Monday

Kansas Shrine Bowl to be Played at Hummer Sports Park

Jun 5, 2020 @ 1:52pm

After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from 

COVID-19, the fate of the 47th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl was unknown. Today, the Kansas Shrine Bowl is excited to 

announce they will stay in Topeka and play their game at Hummer Sports Complex. “While health and safety concerns 

are still a factor, we are excited to have a new venue and are increasingly hopeful we will be playing football on July 

18th,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “Hummer Sports Complex is an amazing facility and 

their staff and support will be a tremendous asset.” 

The new venue is a positive step, but the Kansas Shrine Bowl recognizes the challenges and changes that could affect the 

event. “All activities are being coordinated with assistance from the Shawnee County COVID-19 Task Force,” added 

Harris. “The health of our players, participants and fans is the top priority and we look forward to working with local 

officials to execute a safe event.” 

The announcement of Hummer Sports Complex as the sight of the 2020 game is a great step forward, but the 47th 

Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be anything but business as usual. The biggest change will the cancellation of the Kansas 

Masonic All-State Marching Band. “After discussions with multiple high school and collegiate band directors it became 

evident that a successful band camp would not be possible with the expected limitations,” said Harris. “We are 

disappointed for our band kids, but we’re hopeful we can keep them engaged with our event and execute an alternative 

that could keep the band present at this year’s game.” 

Dr. William Woodsworth, Director of Athletic Bands at Emporia State University and A.J. Pence, Band Director at Valley 

Falls High School, will be working to put together the 37th Annual Kansas Masonic All-State “Virtual” Band. “It is 

important to allow these fine students to share their talents and their passion, especially given these trying times,” said 

Dr. Woodsworth. “Ultimately, although it will never be able to replace an in-person performance, our purpose will still 

hold true. This summer’s performance of the 2020 Kansas Masonic All-State “Virtual” Band will still be ‘For the Kids’!” 

Other changes to the 47th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be the cancellation of the Participant Appreciation Banquet, 

Strong Legs Run 5K and hospital screening clinic. The Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star Cheer Camp has been shortened to a 

two-day, commuter camp and will take place at a Topeka school district facility. The Kansas Shrine Bowl Parade, high 

school football combine, and Jr. All-Star Challenge are still being considered but could be altered or cancelled. 

The four-man golf scramble is still scheduled at the Topeka Country Club and hosted by the Arab Shrine Golfers on 

Friday, July 17th

Individuals who have purchased banquet tickets or banquet sponsorships will be contacted for refund arrangements. 

Kansas Masonic Lodges will be contacted regarding their band sponsorships and how to proceed over the next few 

weeks. 

East and West training camps are still set to be held in Ottawa and Salina; further details will be provided to parents and 

players in the coming days. 

“We remain fully aware that additional changes and disruptions could occur as we continue to plan for our event, and 

we encourage our fans and supporters to remain engaged and flexible,” said Harris. “Our fundraiser will only move 

forward with the support and guidance of local authorities; we trust their leadership and hope to execute a quality event 

on July 18th.” 

Stay up-to-date with the Kansas Shrine Bowl by visiting www.KansasShrineBowl.com and by following the Kansas Shrine 

Bowl on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also text KSB2020 to 474747 to be added to their text line. 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman