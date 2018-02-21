WIBW News Now!

Kansas soldier dies in non-combat incident in Iraq

by on February 21, 2018 at 2:35 PM (3 hours ago)

An Army Reserve soldier from Kansas has died in Iraq in a non-combat situation.

The Department of Defense announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Christina Marie Schoenecker of Arlington died on Monday in Baghdad, Iraq.

The department did not release any details about her death and said it is under investigation.

Schoenecker enlisted in the Army in May 2009 and was on her first deployment, which began last June.  As a human resources specialist, she was assigned to the 89th Sustainment Brigade out of Wichita.

She had received the Army Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Service Ribbon, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Army and MGN Online.

