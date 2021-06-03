Kansas Speedway Hosts Race to End COVID-19

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas is…?
Did you think of COVID-19 vaccinations?
“The Race to End COVID-19” will be held at Kansas Speedway Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 11 in the morning until 5 in the evening.
The Kansas Speedway is offering all Kansans age 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated the opportunity to drive their personal car or truck on the track.
Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed.
Motorcycles are not permitted.
Kansans will have the opportunity to enter a free raffle drawing for various prizes from the Kansas Speedway.
The prizes include tickets to the October NASCAR Cup Series Race at the Speedway, and gift cards for the NASCAR Racing Experience Ride Along.
Participants can enter by getting a free COVID-19 saliva test and/or vaccine administered by the University of Kansas Health System and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.