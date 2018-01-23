Kansas State Beats Baylor On The Road 90-83

K-State Athletics release

WACO, Texas – Juniors Barry Brown Jr., and Dean Wade combined for 58 points, as Kansas State led from wire-to-wire for the second consecutive Big 12 game in a 90-83 victory over Baylor on Monday night at the Ferrell Center.



The Wildcats (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) have now four of their last five games, including three in a row in Big 12 play.



Brown scored a game-high 34 points of 9-of-16 field goals, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and went a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line. It was the best shooting performance from the line by a Wildcat since Denis Clemente also went 12-of-12 from the line in a win at Texas on Jan. 31, 2009. He has now scored in double figures in nine consecutive games, while registering his second career 30-point outing.



Paired with Brown to combine for 58 K-State points, Wade added his fourth consecutive 20-point game with 24 points on 9-of-12 field goals and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Earlier in the day, Wade was named the Citizen Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week and the Phillips Big 12 Player of the Week.



Redshirt freshman Cartier Diarra (11 points) and sophomore Makol Mawien (10 points) gave K-State four double-digit scorers for the fifth consecutive game and the ninth time this season. The Wildcats connected on 57.1 percent (28-of-49) from the field, marking the 11th time this season the team has connected on 50 percent or better in a game, including the third consecutive game.



K-State’s 90-point effort was the most points allowed by Baylor all season, and the third time K-State scored 90 or more points this season.



Baylor (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) was led by senior guard Manu Lecomte, who scored a team-high 16 points. The Bears were held to 46.6 percent (28-of-60) shooting in the game, while turning the ball over 15 times.



HOW IT HAPPENED

After back-to-back conference wins at home, K-State did not skip a beat on the Baylor hardwood on Monday, as they led through the entirety of the game, including a game-high 19-point lead in the second half.



Tasked with the Baylor 1-3-1 zone early on in the game, the Wildcats scored with ease by jumping out to a 10-4 opening run. Wade scored 11 of the first 22 K-State points on 4-4 shooting, while outscoring the entire Baylor team through the first eight minutes of play.



Paired with Wade, sophomore forward Makol Mawie n added a confident presence to the Wildcat frontcourt following a career-high 18 points against TCU on Saturday, by adding 9 points in the first half. Mawien connected on his first 4-of-5 shots, as K-State jumped out to a 29-15 lead through at 8:07.



Despite the early lead and shooting over 50 percent from the field in the half, the Bears were able to claw back to draw the lead to just five at the 1:34 mark, as Baylor made an 8-0 run.



With only six seconds remaining before the half, Baylor’s Lual-Acuil Jr. made it a five-point game after hitting just his fourth 3-pointer of the season. K-State led at the break, 45-40, behind 58 percent (15-of-26) shooting from the field, and 55 percent (6-of-11) from beyond the 3-point line, while holding Baylor to 43 percent (13-of-30) from the field. The 58 percent from the field marks the ninth time this season the Wildcats shot over 50 percent from the field in the first half.



Brown led the Wildcats with 13 points at the half, and was joined in double figures by Wade, who added 11. Wade also led the team with 3 rebounds at the break.



Straight out of the half-time break, K-State ran a perfectly scripted alley-oop to open the half in scoring, as redshirt freshman Cartier Diarra found Wade rolling to the basket following a screen.



However, K-State ran into foul trouble early on in the second half, when freshman big-man Levi Stockard III fouled out just three minutes into the second half, and Mawien accumulating three fouls. With Baylor lingering, the Wildcats went to their leading scorer.



In double figures for his ninth-straight game, Brown went on to score 8-straight points for the Wildcats in the second half to bring their lead to 8 points with 13:51 remaining. That’s when the Wildcat backcourt took over the game.



On the ensuing Wildcat possession, Diarra drove the lane and connected on a jumper surrounding by the Baylor bigs. On the other end, Diarra swiped the ball from the Bears, before passing it down the court to junior guard Amaad Wainwright who flushed a dunk over a Baylor defender. Brown would feed Wade for another dunk to bring the lead to 62-49 with 11:46 remaining.



Leading by 18, Baylor was able to string together an 11-point run to cut the K-State lead to just seven points with 6:16 remaining.



Needing to end the Baylor scoring run, Brown had the ball in his hands, and resorted to a step-back jumper from beyond the arc to bring the lead back to double-digits and to muster his second-career 30-point game.



In the closing minutes, Brown and the Wildcats made the best of the free-throw line, as Brown connected on 12-of-12 free throws in the game. Brown’s game-high 34 points led K-State to victory, beating Baylor 90-83.



K-State shot 57.1 percent (28-of-49) from the field and 47 percent (8-of-17) from beyond the arc, en route to their third scoring effort of 90 or more points this season. The 90 points was the most Baylor has allowed all season, as Baylor shot 46.6 percent (28-of-60) from the field while committing 15 turnovers.



PLAYER OF THE GAME

Barry Brown Jr. – The go-to scorer for the Wildcats, Brown led the team in scoring heading into Monday’s matchup, and he left with his ninth-consecutive double-digit scoring effort and his second career 30+ point game. On Monday against the Bears, Brown scored 34 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, while adding 5 rebounds and 5 assists.



STAT OF THE GAME

90 – K-State scored 90 or more points for the third time this season, by shooting 57.1 percent from the field and a combined 58 points from Brown and Wade. K-State scored a season-high 91 points earlier this season against Iowa State, and 90 points against Arizona State.



SEASON RECORD UPDATE

K-State 15-5 (5-3 Big 12)

Baylor 12-8 (2-6 Big 12)



K-State Head Coach Bruce Weber

On how impressive the win was…

“The start was really impressive. We were really good defensively. Took away their stuff. We got some transition looks and great shots. At half we told our team that they always bring it back and make it close. I feel like we answered that really well.”



On where this team has made the biggest improvement in zone offense…

“I think the ball movement is the biggest thing. You know, every time they went zone I feel like we just carved it up. We have gone against this zone all year so our team knows where the openings are.”



On what a win like this says this team, leading from start to finish…

“I just think that they are ready to play. I think they are focused and the leadership of our team is so huge. Our players have really grown up and want to be prepared for every game.”



Junior Guard Barry Brown Jr.

On how the process of this victory differed from the last two…

“The atmosphere of being away from home and getting that big lead and having to weather that storm a little bit. Baylor got some momentum, but we weathered the storm and that was the difference.”



On what changed for them against zone defense…

“That game against Tulsa I think really made Coach want us to practice our offense against zone. We were able to get in the middle and get open shots, so the practice helped.”



Junior Forward Dean Wade

On not trailing in a game in 100 straight minutes and what that means…

“I think it just shows how motivated we are. We are at our best in transition and you can get out in transition if you get stops and rebounds. That’s shows a lot of our defense.”



On the start of the second half and how important it was to maintain the lead…

“It was big for us. Baylor had the momentum going into halftime. If they were to cut the lead down more and take the lead we may never have gotten it back.”



Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew

Opening Statement…

“Well, I think we were all embarrassed. I thought there would have been a little more fight to us tonight. The way we started the first and second half, I don’t know if it’s tired or the turnaround. Bottom line is that it was unacceptable. You don’t get opportunities to go back and redo things, so we need to make sure that this doesn’t happen again. I thought in spurts we played and competed hard enough, but not long enough to win a game like this. Barry Brown and Dean Wade are first-team all-conference guys right now, if the balloting were today. I was disappointed in our efforts and I apologize to our fans.”



On how critical a home loss is at this point in the season…

“It’s huge. It is hard to win on the road. It’s hard to win in packed arenas. We are two games down now and we have been 2-8 before. The league always has teams that have started out and struggled and end up putting it together. We need to be one of those teams.”



On making a run with Manu Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. on the bench…

“Tonight, we were just trying to find a group that was motivated and inspired. I thought Jake [Lindsey] really did a great job rallying us and trying to motivate everybody. As a group we weren’t collectively what we were earlier this year, and that’s very disappointing in a home game.”



On what made defending them so tough…

“They are the number one field goal percentage team in the conference. They did what they do. We are the number one in defending field goal percentage. We didn’t do what we do.”



BEYOND THE BOXSCORE

K-State now has a 1,625-1,140 all-time record since basketball play began in 1903.

K-State now leads the all-time series, 20-18, and have won back-to-back games at the Ferrell Center since posting consecutive wins in 2010 and 2012.

K-State scored 90 points on 57.1 percent shooting (28-of-49), including 47.1 percent (8-of-17) from 3-point range, and connected on 78.8 percent (26-of-33) from the free throw line… It marked the third time scoring 90 or more points this season and the 10 th time with 80 or more points… It was the 10th time connecting on 50 percent or better from the field.

time with 80 or more points… It was the 10th time connecting on 50 percent or better from the field. K-State connected on 6 3-point field goals, which marked the 15 th time in 20 games with at least 6 treys.

time in 20 games with at least 6 treys. K-State scored 20 points off 15 Baylor turnovers, which marked the 19 th time that the Wildcats have had double digit points off opponent miscues.

time that the Wildcats have had double digit points off opponent miscues. K-State had four players score in double figures for the ninth time this season, including five consecutive games for the first time this season.

K-State led at halftime, 45-40, after leading by as many as 16 in the first half… It marked the 16 th time leading at the break and have now led at the half in three consecutive Big 12 games… The 45 points are the most at the half since scoring 53 in the first half at Iowa State (12/29/17).

time leading at the break and have now led at the half in three consecutive Big 12 games… The 45 points are the most at the half since scoring 53 in the first half at Iowa State (12/29/17). Junior Barry Brown Jr. , scored a game-high 34 points on 9-of-16 field goals, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range to go with a perfect 12-of-12 effort from the line… It was his second career 30-point game, both in Big 12 play… It was his 12 th career 20-point game, including his eighth this season… He has now scored in double figures in 51 career games, including a team-high 17 this season.

scored a game-high 34 points on 9-of-16 field goals, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range to go with a perfect 12-of-12 effort from the line… It was his second career 30-point game, both in Big 12 play… It was his 12 career 20-point game, including his eighth this season… He has now scored in double figures in 51 career games, including a team-high 17 this season. Junior Dean Wade scored 24 points on 9-of-12 field goals and 6-of-8 from the free throw line… It was 10 th career 20-point game, including his sixth this season… He has now scored in double figures in 50 career games, including 16 this season.

scored 24 points on 9-of-12 field goals and 6-of-8 from the free throw line… It was 10 career 20-point game, including his sixth this season… He has now scored in double figures in 50 career games, including 16 this season. Sophomore Makol Mawien scored 11 points on 4-of-7 field goals… He has now scored in double figures in five career games and the first time scoring double digits in consecutive Big 12 games.

scored 11 points on 4-of-7 field goals… He has now scored in double figures in five career games and the first time scoring double digits in consecutive Big 12 games. Redshirt freshman Cartier Diarra scored 10 points on 3-of-5 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range, to go with a team-high 6 assists… He has now scored in double figures in seven games, including five in the last six games.

scored 10 points on 3-of-5 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range, to go with a team-high 6 assists… He has now scored in double figures in seven games, including five in the last six games. Redshirt freshman James Love III scored his first career points with a free throw with 33 seconds left in first half.



WHAT’S NEXT

K-State takes a break from Big 12 play on Saturday, as the Wildcats play host to Georgia (12-5, 3-3 SEC) at 1 p.m., CT on ESPNU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge presented by Sonic.