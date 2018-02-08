WIBW News Now!

Kansas State coach thankful for support after son’s death

by on February 8, 2018 at 12:56 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas State associate head coach and special-teams coordinator Sean Snyder is expressing thanks for an outpouring of support after the death of his 22-year-old son.

Sean Snyder tweeted a family photo Wednesday describing his son, Matthew Snyder, as having a “big heart” and a “desire to help others.”  Police ruled Matthew Snyder’s death last month at his home in Manhattan as a suicide.  Matthew Snyder also was the grandson of head coach Bill Snyder.

Sean Snyder said in the tweet that he and his wife, Wanda, are grateful.  The message said: “There are no words that comfort or mend the emptiness we have.”  But he added that it has been comforting to hear stories about his son, whom they will “forever miss.”

