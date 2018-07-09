WIBW News Now!

Kansas State cuts may lead to horticulture center’s closing

July 9, 2018

Staff members are trying to find a way to keep one of Kansas State University’s research centers open after the school announced it would close the center south of Wichita.

Kansas State announced last month its decision to close the John C. Pair Horticulture Center in Haysville as part of budget cuts.  The university cited lower state funding for higher education and declining enrollment as reasons for cutting $3.5 million from the College of Agriculture and Research and Extension’s budget this year.

The Wichita Eagle reports that university officials said they’d consider keeping the center open if people can find outside funding sources.  Jason Griffin is the center’s director and tasked with organizing an advisory board to make the center self-sustaining.  Griffin says he hopes people understand the valuable information the center provides.

