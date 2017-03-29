WIBW News Now!

Kansas State to dedicate residence hall that can house 540

by on March 29, 2017 at 7:44 AM (2 hours ago)

Kansas State University is preparing to dedicate its first residence hall to be built in more than 50 years.

The university says in a news release that the public ceremony is planned for Saturday for Wefald Hall. The coeducational residence hall can house up to 540
students and features its own coffee shop.

The building’s one- and two-person rooms feature walk-in closets. There also are study spaces, kitchenettes and lobbies available on each floor. The eight-story residence hall is in the same area as Goodnow and Marlatt halls on the west side of campus.

The hall was named for former Kansas State President Jon Wefald, who served from 1986-2009. Wefald will speak at the ceremony.

Other speakers will include U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts and football coach Bill Snyder.

