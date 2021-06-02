Kansas State Fair Facebook Scam

Picture this: You’re on Facebook, and you receive a notice from the Kansas State Fair that you’ve won a prize.
The account looks official, containing the right graphics and name.
The message from them reads, “Congratulations on your selection as a winner of our Giveaway prize. Immediately get your prize by confirming the registration on our official site, and following the steps to claim it. Quickly get the prize now before I declare your prize expired. To claim a prize, please fill in your personal data here”, followed by a link.
Unfortunately, the account is not the actual Kansas State Fair, and whoever is running it is simply trying to harvest personal information about you.
Do not click on the link, and certainly do not give the site any personal information.
There’s an indication – though not confirmed – that the fake account is based in Indonesia.