Kansas State Fair Interim Manager Resigns
David Tobias
Image: Kansas State Fair
In July, Kansas State Fair General Manager Robin Jennison resigned, and David Tobias was named interim General Manager. That has now changed.
David Tobias has resigned as interim general manager of the Kansas State Fair.
Tobias made the announcement at the fair board meeting in Hutchinson.
He said after much consideration, he decided to accept a new opportunity in the area.
Tobias, 43, joined the Fair in 2011, and has held several positions during his tenure.
As the operations director, he oversaw operations and human resources, plus spent time working with the maintenance team on long-term strategic initiatives.
No interim general manager has been named at this time.
A committee of the fair board will be interviewing candidates over the next few weeks.
The first official Kansas State Fair was held in Hutchinson in 1913.
This year was the first time in its history that the Fair has not happened.