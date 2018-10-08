Kansas State Fair sees increase in attendance in 2018

Attendance at Kansas State Fair increased this year, thanks to sunny weather, popular concerts and new activities.

Preliminary tallies for the 2018 fair show 327,965 people attended this year’s fair, a 1.76 percent increase over the 2017 fair, when 322,278 fairgoers were counted.

The Hutchinson News reports the fair began using a scanning e-ticket system in 2017. Previous tickets were weighed, which means there is no way to know if totals before 2017 are accurate. The increase in sales means more sales tax, which goes toward building maintenance on the fairgrounds.

Fairgoers purchased nearly 24,000 concert tickets for the eight concerts this year. The Beach Boys was the top seller, with about 5,600 tickets purchased, followed by Dan + Shay with 5,000 tickets.