WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


85°F
Clear
Feels Like 85°
Winds NW 14 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm87°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear91°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
72°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy97°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy91°
66°

Kansas State Fair warns about fraudulent ticket sales

by on May 9, 2018 at 6:00 PM (37 mins ago)

Kansas State Fair officials are warning about websites selling fraudulent tickets for this year’s fair.

The Hutchinson News report s several customers learned after buying tickets that the websites they used weren’t authorized to sell tickets.

Marketing Director Joy Whitman said in a statement that the sites use the words Kansas State Fair in their web addresses. Customers receive email confirmations that are incomplete or contain the wrong customer information.

The fair is working to have the fraudulent sites removed from Google’s search engine.

The only legitimate online ticket seller for the Kansas State Fair is Etix, which can be accessed at kansasstatefair.com, under the “tickets” button.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Kansas State Fair or at the box office in the Fair’s administration building.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.