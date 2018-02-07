The Kansas State Wildcats announced their 2018 football recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday. The class includes 24 players overall, including 18 high school students, five junior college transfers and a transfer from Michigan State. Several players in this year’s class signed during this year’s early signing day.

According to 247Sports, K-State has the 66th-best recruiting class in the country this year and the ninth-best class in the Big 12, only ahead of Texas Tech. Coach Bill Snyder spoke to the media to react to the class on Wednesday afternoon, discussing the recruits, coaching changes and several other notes.

