Kansas State to have inauguration ceremony for president

by on April 24, 2017 at 7:00 AM (6 hours ago)

Kansas State University is having a formal inauguration ceremony this week for President Richard Myers.

The retired four-star Air Force general and former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is the 14th president in the university’s 154-year history.

The ceremony for Myers is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in McCain Auditorium on the university’s main Manhattan campus. The president plans to give an inaugural address.

The Kansas Board of Regents appointed Myers president in November after he had served as interim president for seven months. He replaced Kirk Schulz, who left the position to become Washington State University’s president.

Myers graduated from Kansas State in 1965 and joined the military through the ROTC program there. After his retirement from the military, Myers was a
part-time professor of military history and leadership.

