WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Clear
Feels Like 33°
Winds SSW 8 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy43°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear50°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast50°
38°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast57°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy38°
24°

Kansas state senator saves fellow lawmaker with Heimlich maneuver

by on January 18, 2018 at 2:15 PM

A Kansas state senator says he’s a “happy camper” after another lawmaker rushed to his aid when he began choking.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Senator Ed Berger of Hutchinson saw Senator Dan Goddard of Parsons struggling Wednesday while they attended a reception at the Topeka Country Club.  Berger performed the Heimlich maneuver after asking Goddard if he needed help.  Both first-term senators are assigned to the Ways and Means Committee.

Berger said it was “pretty simple,” although he worried that he had hurt Goddard.

Goddard says he feels fine.  He says he isn’t sure what caused him to choke, adding that he was eating salad, bread and meat.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.