Kansas state Senator, school lobbyist attempt to draw parallels between 2012-2016 state tax policy and Federal tax bill

With the U.S. Senate debating the tax bill Thursday, the Center for American Progress, a group whose chairman of the board is former Democratic Senator Tom Daschle, held a press call with two Kansans, State Senator Dinah Sykes, a Republican and Kansas City Kansas School District Chief of Staff David Smith to talk about previous Kansas tax policy and how it aligned in their opinion with the bill before Congress.

“I got involved because I had two boys in public schools and I was seeing firsthand how those cuts were affecting our state,” said Sykes, who was elected in 2016. “Class sizes were getting larger. Our library was unable to buy library books for five years and they had a Spanish program from kindergarten through 5th grade in elementary schools that was cut. I’ve seen the core functions of our government not able to work properly.”

Smith acknowledged the Kansas Legislature’s efforts to improve the situation last session, but looked back at history to explain where he sees that the state went wrong in the past.

“As we came towards 2012 and as the economy began to recover, rather than going back to the commitments that the state had previously made, the Governor chose to propose significant tax cuts. The tax cuts we ended up with were actually greater than the Governor had proposed, and everyone who was external and observing this said very clearly, we’re going to run into a deficit come 2015 and that will mean running through what had been an almost billion dollar surplus and we’d be in the hole by about the same amount by 2015. The Governor ignored that, signed the legislation and by 2015, exactly what had been predicted came to pass.”

In their statements, neither Smith nor Sykes talked about the fundamental differences between taxation at the federal level and that at the state level, as the vast majority of school funding is provided by local and state taxes and not the Federal government. According to the U.S. Department of Education’s website, “Of an estimated $1.15 trillion being spent nationwide on education at all levels for school year 2012-2013, a substantial majority came from State, local, and private sources. At the elementary and secondary level, where about 92 percent of the funds will come from non-Federal sources.”

In addition, neither speaker took into account the fact that the federal government can print money and so does not have to balance its budget on a yearly basis like the State of Kansas does, though Sykes did express concern about the size of the deficit in her comments. A vote on the tax bill is expected Friday.