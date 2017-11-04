Kansas State University is stepping up police patrols and taking other safety measures following a spate of racial incidents that culminated this week when a black man’s car parked near campus was scrawled with racist graffiti. The president of the Black Student Union says minority students generally don’t feel safe on campus, but notes the school is taking steps. Kansas State says it’s reviewing the need for more cameras on campus and is making progress on a multicultural student center.
Kansas State tightens security
