Kansas State University President to Retire
The Kansas Board of Regents will be looking for a new President for Kansas State University soon.
Kansas State University President Richard Myers plans to retire at the end of this calendar year.
Myers has served as the 14th president of the university since 2016.
He also is a Kansas State University Foundation professor of military history and leadership.
Myers graduated from the university in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, and joined the Air Force through K-State’s ROTC program.
The native Kansan from Merriam retired as a four-star general in the Air Force.
From 2001-2005, he served as the 15th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 2006 Kansas State University named the military science building General Richard B. Myers Hall, in honor of his service and dedication.
The Kansas Board of Regents will announce details on the search to replace Myers at a later date.