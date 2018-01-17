Kansas State Upsets #4 Oklahoma 87-69

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan was the home of the biggest upset of the season in the Big 12 on Tuesday, when Kansas State knocked off No. 4 Oklahoma 87-69.

Last season, the Wildcats and Sooners split their season series, each winning their respective home game. This is a much different OU team than last year, however. Oklahoma averaged nearly 94 points per game entering Tuesday night, including six games with 100 or more points.

Kansas State, on the other hand, doesn’t score as much but has played arguably as tough as any team in the conference this season.

K-State got out to an almost unimaginably hot start, taking a 23-9 lead early thanks to a 14-2 run. As well as the offense appeared to playing, the Wildcats’ first-half defense on Oklahoma’s star freshman Trae Young may have been the most impressive part of the game early. Young was held to just eight points on 3-10 shooting in the opening half, and he turned the ball over eight times.

Even with the strong start, K-State lost its way near the end of the first half, as Oklahoma took a momentary 33-32 lead. Junior guard Barry Brown helped swing momentum back though, leading the Wildcats into the break with a 38-33 edge.

The second half started much like the first half did, with K-State hot on the offensive end. The Wildcats nailed four three pointers before the first media timeout, including a pair from sophomore guard Xavier Sneed.

Throughout the second half, Young was the go-to offensive threat for Oklahoma, and put up decent numbers despite a poor game by his lofty standards. He finished with just 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting, and his inability to get started on offense incapacitated OU.

In the end, Kansas State was too much for a slow and disjointed Oklahoma offense, and the Wildcats came away with the 87-69 win.

“They did a great job of being ready to play right out of the gate,” Young said.

Young was blunt about his performance after the game.

“I played terrible,” Young said.

Brown led K-State in scoring in the win, going for a game-high 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting without making a single three pointer. Junior forward Dean Wade had his second consecutive 20-point game, scoring 21 and also leading the Wildcats in assists and rebounds with seven each.

After the game, Kansas State coach Bruce Weber was pleased with the win, but wanted to focus on building consistency.

“Obviously, tonight was special,” Weber said. “Now, can we repeat it?”

Next up for K-State is another home game against a ranked opponent, as No. 24 TCU will visit Bramlage Coliseum this Saturday for a 3:00 p.m. tip.