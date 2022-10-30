The Kansas State Wildcats are the biggest riser of any team in the country in this week’s AP Top 25, shooting up nine spots from No. 22 5o No. 13 after their dominant victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Led by a strong effort from Will Howard, Deuce Vaughn and the defense, the Wildcats pieced together one of the most lopsided victories between ranked Power 5 opponents in recent years. This is the highest ranking for K-State in the top 25 since the Dec. 7, 2014 poll, when Bill Snyder’s Wildcats came in 11th.

Kansas State will face an unranked foe this coming Saturday when it hosts Texas in Manhattan.

K-State is also the second-highest ranked team in the Big 12 this week, only coming in behind seventh-ranked and still undefeated TCU. Oklahoma State, following its loss, is down to No. 19. One future member of the Big 12, UCF, reached the last spot in the rankings this week after earning an upset victory over Cincinnati this weekend.

For this week’s full AP Top 25 poll, click here.