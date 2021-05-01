Kansas State’s Wyatt Hubert drafted by Cincinnati Bengals in 7th round
Photo courtesy of Kansas State Athletics
Kansas State Wildcats edge rusher and Topeka native Wyatt Hubert was drafted in the seventh round with the 235th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
He’s the first player who finished his college football career in Kansas to be drafted this year. Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert, who played at Kansas from 2016-19, was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears. He’s also the first Kansas State player drafted since Dalton Risner and Duke Shelley were picked in the 2019 draft.
Additionally, he’s the second Topeka native to be drafted this year along with Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins, and he’s the second Shawnee Heights High School alumnus to be picked in the last three years. Corey Ballentine was drafted in the sixth round in 2019.
Hubert had a productive career at Kansas State, racking up 94 total tackles in his career with 33 tackles for loss and 20 sacks. His sack total is tied for eighth in K-State history. As 10 games as a junior in 2020, Hubert tallied 27 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, with career highs in the latter two categories.
He was voted first-team All-Big 12 in both 2019 and 2020, and was an honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.
Hubert was not ranked on the 580 Sports Talk consensus big board this year.
Hubert is the final pick in Cincinnati’s draft class and the fourth defensive lineman drafted by the Bengals this year, joining Joseph Ossai from Texas, Cameron Sample from Tulane and Tyler Shelvin from LSU.