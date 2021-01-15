Kansas Statehouse Steps Up Security
Governor Laura Kelly is restricting access to the Kansas Statehouse due to the possibility of an armed protest.
The governor’s chief of staff, Will Lawrence, sent a memo to the Legislature’s top Republican and Democratic leaders, announcing that access to the building will be restricted through Friday, January 22nd.
The memo said there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the Statehouse.
People entering the building will be vetted, and will need to provide an email indicating they have a meeting or are providing testimony before a legislative committee.
The memo did not say what groups were planning protests or other events.
The governor also announced that she has authorized the Kansas National Guard to send up to 300 of its soldiers and air personnel to Washington for Biden’s inauguration.
She said she did so at the request of the District of Columbia Guard.