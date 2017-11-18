Kansas Steamrolled by Oklahoma on Senior Day 41-3

The Kansas Jayhawks pulled off a historic win for their program on their last senior day, a 24-21 win over the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 19, 2016, that sent the internet into a frenzy. Against a vastly superior opponent in the Oklahoma Sooners this year, however, Kansas wasn’t able to send off its seniors on a high note, losing in a blowout 41-3.

It was an eventful afternoon at Memorial Stadium, and that started with pregame antics during the coin toss.

In what could conservatively be described as a bold move, the Kansas captains indignantly refused to shake hands with the Oklahoma captains. Junior defensive linemen Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Daniel Wise exchanged words with their OU counterparts, notably including Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I’m proud of our guys for getting to a point … where you’re not going to take it anymore,” coach David Beaty said after the game. “From our standpoint, we’ve got to talk about how we want to handle it when it comes to these sort of things.”

The Jayhawks came out with a fiery demeanor on defense to open the game as well, forcing an Oklahoma punt on its first possession.

Despite the tenacity, Mayfield showed why he’s the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy one possession later. On a fourth down and three yards, Mayfield rolled all the way to far boundary, threw across his body and connected with running back Rodney Anderson, who was left alone. Anderson finished the 34-yard play by diving into the end zone for the first score of the game.

Kansas did respond a couple drives later with a field goal following another forced Oklahoma punt. However, the scoring drive was negatively affected by a microcosm of KU’s disastrous recent history.

Gifted a first and goal at the two-yard line after a defensive pass interference call on Oklahoma, Kansas ran a play out of the wildcat formation. On that play, the ball was snapped well over junior running back Taylor Martin’s head, resulting in a 10-yard loss. KU couldn’t make up the yardage and settled for the field goal.

That cataclysmic turn would spell doom for Kansas’ offense the rest of the day. Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Carter Stanley finished just 19/34 for 123 yards and an interception, but his numbers don’t tell the whole story of KU’s passing woes. He made enough throws to give the Jayhawks chances, but his receivers didn’t give him any help throughout the afternoon.

“As an offense, not being able to get a first down [late in the first half]…that kind of hurt our team overall,” Stanley said.

Sophomore wide receiver Chase Harrell was one of Stanley’s top targets on the day, seeing nine passes come his way, but he only ended up pulling in six of them for 29 yards, with several costly drops.

The offense’s misery was only exacerbated by the fact it couldn’t take advantage of a strong defensive performance. Despite the score, Saturday saw KU play arguably its best defensive game against an FBS opponent all season.

Before the unit, and specifically the secondary, disintegrated late in the second half, Kansas slowed down Mayfield in a way few teams have this year. The Sooners quarterback had just 105 yards passing in the first half, his fewest of the season so far.

“I thought we controlled most of that first quarter for sure,” Beaty said. “Most of the plays that they were making, [Mayfield] was making off schedule.”

Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, fatigue set in and the talent disparity became even more apparent. Mayfield finished with 257 yards on 20/30 passing with three touchdowns.

The biggest story, however, may have been his aggressive celebration after throwing his third touchdown pass of the day. The climax of a contentious afternoon, Mayfield grabbed his crotch and yelled shouted an expletive in KU’s direction.

With the loss, Kansas has now dropped 13 straight games to Oklahoma, with its last win coming back in 1997. The loss also guarantees the Jayhawks their third season in a row with at least 10 losses.

“I just know we’re a better football team than what that score shows,” Beaty said.

Next week, Kansas will head to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the season finale. KU has dropped seven straight games against OSU. No start time has been announced for that game.