Kansas still lags behind rest of Midwest economically

A survey of supply managers in nine states including Kansas shows some positive signs for the Midwest economy.

“The overall reading for the region was well above growth neutral, pointing to healthy growth in the weeks and months ahead,” said Ernie Goss with Creighton. “The numbers are worse for Kansas and South Dakota, two states not doing quite as well with readings below growth neutral.”

Kansas is still at the regional low, though it has improved from last month’s 42.8 to 43.6.

“It’s moving in the right direction,” said Goss. “What we need is some increases in trade. Aircraft manufacturing, that’s an industry where you get clumps of new orders there. That’s an important industry for Kansas. We’d like to see some more growth there. The agricultural equipment manufacturers, likewise, are not doing as well as we’d like to see. On the flip side, you’ve got food processing, which is doing well in Kansas.”

The big difference between Kansas and the rest of the region lies in manufacturing.

“You’re seeing that some of the durable goods manufacturers outside Kansas are doing somewhat better,” said Goss. “That’s turned around for many of them. What that’s had to do with is international trade. Kansas has not had as good of exports as we’d like to see. You’ve got some issues in Kansas because of a much more tighter linkage to agriculture.”

Goss isn’t sure what it is about the agricultural sector that is continuing to cause Kansas to lag, but he wonders if the wildfires from earlier this year may play a part in the lack of growth.