Kansas still doing relatively well at the pump

by on September 5, 2017 at 12:46 PM (3 hours ago)

Even though gas prices have gone up, Kansas is still in relatively good position at the pump.

“We are still seventh lowest in the country for state average,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “While we’re feeling a bit of a pinch from about a 26 cent increase on the week, we are still faring a lot better than most of the country.”

We may have hit close to the top for now, barring any other nterruptions.

“Talking to some industry experts today, they think that the biggest sting for Kansas is probably over,” said Haugh. “We might see a few more cent increase. Things are starting to come back on-line in Texas. Our biggest hurdle there is with pipeline disruptions and they’re getting those up and running again.”

In addition, the normal cycle of gasoline production should help.

“We switch over to winter blend in the next month or so,” said Haugh. “That’s certainly going to help the price come down as well. There was a little bit of fear that we might not get to reap the benefits of that this time, but I think, with the timing and them getting things up and running pretty quickly in Texas, we’ll get to see a little bit of that.”

The current average in Kansas is $2.49 a gallon.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.