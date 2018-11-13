Kansas Stockman, Marketer Honored By American Hereford Association

Jay George, Lebo, was inducted to the Hereford Hall of Merit during the recent American Hereford Association’s (AHA) annual meeting in Kansas City.

Described as a “true marketer,” George has covered the entire spectrum of livestock marketing throughout his 40-year career.

Raised on his family’s Hereford ranch at Lebo in Coffey County, George was active in 4-H and FFA showing and judging livestock. He attended Kansas State University, competing on the livestock and meats judging teams, serving as president of the Block & Bridle Club and working at the Purebred Beef Barn.

After graduating with a degree in animal science in 1973, George worked as a fieldman for the AHA, covering the Dakotas and Upper Midwest territories. During his 10 years with the AHA, he developed skills as a marketer and photographer. Many “JG” photos have since graced the covers of breed journals, livestock publications and national ad campaigns.

In 1984, George joined United Livestock Brokers, Inc., where his “ahead-of-the-curve breeder marketing programs” introduced the newest tools and data available for genetic selection.

George headed Tri-State Livestock News field services and was a director of the Central States Fair and Black Hills Stock Show. He was instrumental in initiating the Stock Show Hall of Fame, foundation and the pen bull and commercial heifer shows.

George moved back to his family’s Kansas ranch in 2008 after 30 years in Rapid City, S.D. He continues United Livestock Brokers sales management, advertising sales on 580 WIBW and Country 106.9.

Now an active partner in the family cow-calf operation, George pursues his own Santa Fe Ranch Quarter Horse breeding program.