The dark clouds over the Kansas Jayhawks and college basketball as a whole parted on Thursday night in Lawrence, when KU opened its 2018-19 exhibition slate with a dominant 93-55 win over the Emporia State Hornets.

Of course, the game’s result was expected. Kansas is first in the preseason AP top-25 poll and in the USA Today coaches poll. Emporia State, meanwhile, was picked 11th (out of 14) in the MIAA preseason poll.

Right off the bat, junior forward Dedric Lawson gave the KU faithful a sampling of why he was named an AP preseason All-American this year by scoring the first 10 points for the Jayhawks, showing off skills inside, outside and at the free throw line.

The scoring was just the start for the younger Lawson brother. He finished with a double-double in the first half alone (14 points, 12 rebounds). He completed the evening with 31 points, 15 boards and a block.

“He definitely makes the game look so easy out there on the court,” freshman guard Quentin Grimes said about Lawson.

The praise wasn’t completely positive for Lawson’s performance, however, with coach Bill Self lobbing him some early year critiques.

“He said it was the ugliest 31 [he’s] ever seen,” Lawson said.

Self, while he had positive remarks for select players and moments, wasn’t particularly high on the team’s performance overall.

“I thought the first five-seven minutes were pretty good,” Self said. “I thought after that it wasn’t very good at all.”

KU’s freshman backcourt was also on display for the first time on Thursday, with Grimes and Devon Dotson both getting the start. Grimes showcased the athleticism that made him a top-10 recruit for the class of 2018, while Dotson showed off some nifty passing and finishing ability. The former finished with 10 points, while the latter had eight.

It was a relatively sloppy game for Kansas despite the margin of victory. The Jayhawks committed 22 turnovers, while the Hornets had 14. Along with Azubuike’s six, freshman forward David McCormack gave the ball away four times.

“Our bigs turned it over and an alarming rate,” Self said.

The Hornets’ offense struggled mightily against the bigger, more athletic Jayhawks, especially inside the arc.

“We couldn’t run any offense because we couldn’t get a catch,” Emporia State coach Craig Doty said. “I can’t emulate that in practice.”

The strategy was clear on both ends of the floor for Emporia State: shoot a ton of threes, and double team Kansas junior center Udoka Azubuike nonstop.

The three-point shooting was lackluster for ESU, going just 9-of-34 from deep. Defensively though it was able to limit Azubuike’s production; the big man finished with two points and six turnovers. Those two points, however, came on a monstrous dunk over Emporia State’s Justin Washington.

Kam Rowan was Emporia State’s leading scorer with 14 points.

The Jayhawks have one more exhibition game coming up on Nov. 1 against Washburn. After that it’s all games the count, starting with the Champions Classic on Nov. 6.

Listen here to hear what Bill Self, the Jayhawks and the Hornets had to say after Thursday’s exhibition contest:

Emporia State coach Craig Doty and players

Dedric Lawson, Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson

Kansas coach Bill Self