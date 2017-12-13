Kansas struggling with spending enough for smoking prevention, survey says

The New “Who Still Smokes?” Annual Report from the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids has been released and Kansas ranks 39th out of 50 states in this year’s survey.

“The state collects almost $200 million a year from its tobacco revenues, from the state settlement and tobacco taxes, but is spending only $850,000 a year on tobacco prevention programs,” said John Schachter, Director of State Communications for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. “That’s less than 3 percent of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.”

There are demographic similarities between people who start smoking.

“The industry kills 500,000 of its consumers nationally every year,” said Schachter. “We see certain populations, vulnerable populations, people who are poor and have less education, LGBT Americans, people who are uninsured or on Medicaid, those with mental illness, these types of groups are particularly vulnerable and really still have high smoking rates.”

Schachter praised the action of cities like Topeka that are passing ordinances to raise the minimum purchase age for cigarettes to 21.

“Five states now have done it and over 280 communities across the country have raised the tobacco age to 21,” said Schachter. “That’s definitely a big movement, and the institute of medicine two years ago issued a study pointing out how beneficial that policy would be in terms of driving down the smoking rate, saving lives, saving money.”

Ninety-five percent of adult smokers started before they were 21.