Kansas Student Body Presidents File Amicus Curiae Brief Application on K-12 Funding Case

On March 7, the Kansas Board of Regents’ (KBOR) Students’ Advisory Committee (SAC) filed an application to submit an amicus curiae brief to the Kansas Supreme Court on the Gannon v. Kansas case surrounding constitutional obligations for K-12 funding. This happens in the context of discussion in the 2017-2018 legislative session addressing the additional $600 million requested by K-12 schools.

“Back in December, all of our institutions came forward with a budget exercise that all of the departments across the state had to do, explaining what an 18 percent cut would look like,” said Paige Hungate, Student Body President at Wichita State University. “It would be detrimental due to how much of a tuition increase it would be. We thought we should probably say something, because if we’re going to fund education at the detriment of education, we need to make sure that we at least have this say in it and we at least make our point come across.”

Jack Ayres, chair of the SAC and Kansas State Student Body President, said if the application is accepted by the Kansas Supreme Court, it will allow the SAC to submit a brief. The brief will argue that the Kansas Constitution includes all levels of public education,

not just K-12.

“We talked about writing an open letter, which we soon realized would not mean anything to the Court,” said Ayres. “That’s why we need to do what’s effective and write an amicus brief.”

Hungate wanted to make it clear that the student organization is not a proxy for anyone.

“It’s so important to have it be known that it is a student-driven initiative,” said Hungate. “It wasn’t something that administrators came up with or Regents came up with, it’s something that students looked at and saw there was an issue and decided to move forward and take some action.”

All briefs are due to the court by April 30th, in order to allow the court to make a decision by June 30th. In the meantime, the SAC will work with the legislature to continue advocacy for the restoration of FY16 funding.