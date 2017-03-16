WIBW News Now!

Kansas suit adds to woes of man at center of lottery scam

by on March 16, 2017 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)

A lawsuit by the state of Kansas accuses the man at the center of a multi-state lottery number-fixing scam of working with two others to redeem two bogus lottery tickets for $44,000.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday he filed the Shawnee County lawsuit against Eddie Tipton and two others who Schmidt says turned in the tickets to the Kansas Lottery. Schmidt alleges Tipton used software manipulation to rig the tickets.

Tipton, of Flatonia, Texas, once worked for the Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association, writing software designed to randomly pick numbers for lottery computers used for various games by 37 state and territorial lotteries.

He was convicted in 2015 in Iowa of lottery fraud.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with his Iowa attorney.

