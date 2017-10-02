Kansas Supreme Court finds finance formula unconsitutional; April is deadline for further work

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that legislators did not increase spending on public schools enough this year and ordered a bigger increase.

“It really is good news for Kansas that the Kansas Supreme Court has ordered the Legislature to provide adequate funding for Kansas public school kids,” said Alan Rupe, the attorney for the four plaintiff school districts. “What’s good news for Kansas is great news for kids and their parents who are in public education.”

Rupe acknowledges that the Kansas Supreme Court did not mandate a certain amount of additional funding as a remedy for the issues it raised Monday.

“The Kansas Supreme Court has not set a number, other than to say Senate Bill 19’s $293 million is insufficient,” said Rupe. “What we know is that the State Board of Education said the number to reach adequacy is something around $893 million. We know from the trial court that that’s a similar number from what the trial court has indicated.”

The Court also left a very ambitious timeline for the Legislature to finish its work on any changes that must be made to the school finance formula.

“The plaintiffs and the defendants have to evaluate the Legislature’s action by April 30, 2018,” said Rupe. “There’ll be oral argument in May 2018 on that Legislative action. Whatever the Legislature does has to be in place and law by mid-April of 2018.”

Will that require a special session? Not necessarily, though that is an option.

“I think it’s the Governor and the Legislature’s choice as to what they think needs to be done,” said Rupe. “Obviously, if they don’t think they can accomplish it in regular session by that time, they need to be calling a special session in order to do it. They may be able to do enough pre-legislative session work on school finance in order to be more efficient in the session.”

Rupe urged the Legislature and the Governor to not work backward from the end of the math problem.

“The Legislature and the Governor should finally realize after years and years of being told by the Supreme Court and by experts they can’t just pick a number and say, this is what we’re going to spend,” said Rupe. “They have to be looking at what it costs to adequately educate kids. That’s what the Kansas state school board did.”

The final bit of good news from Rupe’s perspective is the line the Court drew in the sand with regard to this potential remedy.

“For the first time, the Court has said, we’re not going to be complicit in any further unconstitutional system,” said Rupe. “The consquences of not following this ruling are going to be enormous. The Legislature needs to just get together, either in a special session or in committee, or however they want to do it, but they need to get it fixed by mid-April.”

In their opinion, the court noted that there has not been an adequate funding source since before the 2008-2009 school year. Students starting in kindergarten in 2008 are high school freshmen this year. The court said, “We decline to let inadequacy keep cutting its swath.”

The court did not say specifically what its remedy would be if a solution were not in place by June 30th, but it has said before in previous cases that unconstitutional systems would not be allowed to operate.